Pine Belt group says, ‘Giving blood is more than a donation’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Blood supply in the United States is at an all-time low, and donations are needed more than ever.

Every two seconds, someone in the U.S. is in need of blood.

Blood donations can be crucial to survival for some. Unfortunately, blood shelves are nearly empty because of the pandemic and recurring natural disasters, and blood collection centers are in dire need.

Amanda Merchant, the donor recruitment manager for Vitalant in Hattiesburg, said that donating blood can make a difference in someone’s life.

“It’s a critical need,” Merchant said. “It’s not very often that we use that verbiage, but when it’s a critical need, that means we cannot keep it on the shelves. Blood donations only last, sometimes, up to seven days, but right now, we don’t even have enough to last those seven days. And one donation, it takes about 45 minutes to donate, and it can go to help at least three people in the hospital.”

Because of the immediate need, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has rewritten donation guidelines to include more groups of people.

The guideline changes are as follows:

Military members and families formerly stationed in Europe can now give blood.

Men who have sex with other men can give if they haven’t had sexual contact within three months.

People who have had COVID-19 can give blood as long as they are feeling well and pass a mini-physical on the date of their donation.

For more information on how to give, visit www.vitalant.org to find a blood donation center near you.

