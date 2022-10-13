Win Stuff
Pine Belt company gifts Jones Co. nurse a new roof

Sherry Stringer is getting a free roof Friday as part of an annual program from Cox Roofing to honor those who serve others.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:31 PM CDT
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A retired Pine Belt nurse will get a new roof on her home later this week, courtesy of Cox Roofing in Laurel.

Sherry Stringer is getting a free roof Friday as part of an annual program from Cox Roofing to honor those who serve others.

Last year, the company gave a local veteran a roof, and next year, a Jones County law officer will receive a new roof.

“God has been good to us and blessed our company, and I’m a giver at heart, so I’ve always wanted to give back,” said Jonathan Cox, owner of Cox Roofing.

Stringer said the gift was both a surprise and a blessing.

“I’m very grateful and excited and surprised,” said Stringer. “That’s a blessing, a blessed gift.”

Cox Roofing is taking applications for that new roof for a law enforcement officer at Coxroofinggiveaway@gmail.com. Submissions will be accepted until May 1, 2023.

