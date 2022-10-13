Win Stuff
Petal Fire Dept. marks 100th year of Fire Prevention Week

By Marissa McCardell
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:30 PM CDT
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Established in 1922, this week marks the 100th year of National Fire Prevention Week.

Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry said this week is a time to educate your household on fire safety.

Because of the increased use of heat in homes during the fall and winter, Hendry said it is important to ensure your household has a fire escape safety plan.

“The more people and the more home (square footage), the more important it is to have a plan out of it and a place to meet where everybody can gather, most especially if you have a two-story home or a multi-floor home,” said Hendry. “Two to three minutes after the start of the fire, you should definitely be out. Because once it starts free burning or open burning, it just exponentially grows.”

According to Hendry, the fire department responds to more kitchen fires than any other type of fire this time of year. Electrical fires, however, are a lot less common than they used to be because of better materials and appliances.

