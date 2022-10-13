Perry County Jail to receive new, improved roof

PERRY COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Perry County Jail is due for a change.

The Board of Supervisors recently approved a $1.9 million bid for the Perry County Jail to receive a new roof.

The current roof is flat with nearly ten air conditioner units on top, causing the roof to accumulate water and leak during rainy periods. The new design will have a pointed roof, allowing the rainwater to flow off.

All of the funding for this project comes from the COVID relief fund the town of New Augusta received, ensuring no extra cost to residents.

“By getting that, we’re able to fix our jail up, get it back up to code and make sure everything is legit,” said Perry County Sheriff Mitch Nobles. “We know it’s going to bring a whole new appearance to our jail.”

There is no estimated start date for the new roof project, but it is expected to take about four months to complete.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.