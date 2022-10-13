Mississippi non-profit helps entrepreneurs innovate and grow

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Mississippi Innovate, a local non-profit, is helping drive innovation in technology and businesses in Mississippi.

Over a decade ago, Army veteran Paul Leake said he suffered a life-changing injury.

“15 years ago, I was a specialist in the U.S. Army when I had a training accident, and the doctors gave me two choices, an invasive spinal surgery that may or may not work or masking my pain with potentially addictive opioids,” said Leake.

Rather than undergoing invasive surgery or turning to medication, Leake said he was determined to help himself and others find alternative healing methods.

“We invented our own solution,” he said. “So our device, the VerteCore lift, safely and conveniently decompresses your invertible disc from L5 to T5, offering the relief that literally millions worldwide are seeking.”

Innovate Mississippi connects entrepreneurs like Leake to investors that help turn ideas into action.

“These types of companies that aren’t really bankable and have to go to investors are exactly the type we want to keep in Mississippi,” said Tony Jeff, CEO of Innovate Mississippi. “These are early stages. They are typically not 500 employees, but the 50 employees that they will grow to are going to be well-educated, really great employees. And so, it’s important to have an investor group like that to grow those kinds of companies here.”

Jason Vanzant, CEO of Hometown Workforce, said Innovate Mississippi was the first organization to take note of his idea for the world’s first home services marketplace.

“What that means is you can go to our website, you pick a service, you pay for it, you schedule it, and that’s it; the work is good as done,” said Vanzant. “We also run the contractor’s entire business with nearly zero human oversight. We can provide them jobs; we manage their schedule; we ensure they get paid. Basically, all the things that are difficult about running a business we can do.”

Jeff said the organization has about 300 investors across the state and has been working with them to create regional funds - with the newest one in South Mississippi called the Angel Fund.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.