Jones Co. Sheriff’s Department receives new 3D imaging equipment

New technology is helping local law enforcement to become quicker and more efficient.
By Will Polston
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Jones County Sheriff’s Department is experimenting with new imaging equipment called the Faro Focus. This technology can take three-dimensional photos and has virtual reality capabilities, all at the push of a few buttons.

“They can do a color scan of a scene, capture this entire room in three scans in about 10 minutes,” said Christopher Mondry, field application engineer with FARO. “It captures all the data, and it’s accurate down to the micrometer.”

Deputies trained with the equipment Wednesday afternoon - setting up mock crime scenes to capture and seeing just how quick and efficient the equipment is.

“Typically, we have to go into a crime scene and take several photographs and piece those photographs together,” said Jones County Investigator Jardian McDonald. “With this system, we’re able to set it up and scan the entire crime scene within an hour. So, that cuts down on our time, both in manpower and technology.”

Technology of this caliber can be costly, but Mondry said this equipment pays for itself in no time.

“It is a little bit out of pocket at first, but the amount of money saved later on is amazing,” said Mondry.

Deputies will be quizzed on the equipment before using the FARO in the field.

