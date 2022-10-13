Win Stuff
Jones Co. man on trial found dead of apparent suicide

-
-(MGN)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 3:26 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man on trial for the sexual assault of a minor was found dead of an apparent suicide on Wednesday morning.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, officers responded to a call around 6:23 a.m. at a home on Woodrow Cochran Road in the Ovett community. On the scene, officials found Kenneth R. Hodge dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The sheriff’s department said the body was found in an open shed-like building near the home. A .22 Long Rifle is the suspected firearm used in the incident.

Jones County Chief Coroner Burl Hall confirmed nothing was at the scene to suggest foul play. The exact time of death is unknown at this time.

Hodge was on trial for the alleged sexual assault of a minor. He was reportedly out on bond during this time.

Kenneth R. Hodge
Kenneth R. Hodge(Jones County Sheriff's Office)

According to Jones County District Attorney Brad Thompson, the trial started Tuesday and was being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney Christy Martins. Both the prosecution and the defense had presented their sides, and final arguments were slated for Wednesday morning.

After the court learned of Hodge’s death, Circuit Court Judge Dale Williams dismissed the jury.

Thompson said Hodge could have faced a maximum life sentence in prison if found guilty of the charge.

The death is still under investigation.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

