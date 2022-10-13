Investigators: Cellphone records show Saucier gas station murder was scheduled

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - More details are coming to light in regards to the Tuesday night County Kwik Stop murder in Saucier.

Just after 6 p.m., a deputy with Harrison County Sheriff’s Office reported to the gas station after being informed by dispatch that a murder had taken place at the store. The deputy arrived to the scene to find Jeneation Lewis, 36, dead due to two gunshot wounds to the head. A shell casing was also found near the crime scene.

The deputy then spoke with an employee at the store who witnessed the event unfold. The witness said they watched a red SUV pull behind the gas station and saw a slim, white male, later identified as 47-year-old John William Anderson, walk from behind the store towards Lewis’ white Chevy Impala parked at a gas pump.

The witness then recalls hearing Anderson fire off two shots into the Impala, which struck and killed Lewis. Anderson then pulled a Walmart bag off of his hand, looked around, then retreated to the back of the store to his SUV. He then fled the scene.

A search warrant for Lewis’ phone was obtained by investigators. The phone search revealed that Lewis had been exchanging texts with a number saved as “Jhn,” the end of the conversation revealing plans to meet at the gas station. Officials contacted C-Spire and discovered the number was in fact registered to Anderson. Investigators were also able to learn his address through this conversation.

Just before 10:30 p.m. that night, a SWAT team was dispatched to Anderson’s home in Gulfport. Anderson was removed from the home with no issue, taken into custody and transported to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center.

Anderson is currently being held without bond.

