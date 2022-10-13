Win Stuff
Florida man dies in single-vehicle accident on I-59 in Jones Co.

Firefighters found an overturned dump truck, which appeared to have been pulling a box truck.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
From the Jones County Fire Council/Mississippi Highway Patrol Public Information Office

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A 65-year-old man from Miami, Fla., died in a single-vehicle accident Wednesday night on Interstate 59 in Jones County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol said Guillermo Rodriguez was traveling south on I-59 around 9 p.m. on Wednesday when his 1994 Ford L-Series collided with a concrete barrier and overturned near the 80-mile marker.

A 65-year-old man was killed Wednesday night when the dump truck he was driving overturned...
Responding to the wreck were Jones County volunteer fire department units from Southwest, Moselle, South Jones and Calhoun volunteer fire department units in Jones County, as well as fire personnel from the Hattiesburg-Laurel Regional Airport.

Upon arrival, firefighters found an overturned dump truck, which appeared to have been pulling a box truck, the fire council said.

According to the fire council, it also appeared the dump truck had rolled several times.

Rodriguez was pronounced dead at the scene, MHP said.

A 65-year-old man died in an accident on Interstate Wednesday night in Jones County.
The accident remains under investigation by MHP.

