Family plays loud music with explicit lyrics to protest school playground noise

ORLAND PARK, Ill. (WBBM) - A playground isn’t usually the site of controversy, but that’s not the case in Orland Park.

The constant noise was annoying neighbors, so one family took matters into its own hands.

Behind Prairie Elementary School sits this updated playground. It was built with musical instruments, including loud drums.

When the new digs popped up, kids loved it. But the same could not be said for the family whose backyard is within feet of the playground.

“We can’t do anything,” Rueben Rayo said.

Laura and Rueben Rayo said the noise coming from the playgrounds’ musical instruments turned excessive.

“We were not able to open our windows because of the fact that the instruments were constantly being played,” Laura Rayo said.

So the family installed outdoor patio speakers and originally just blared loud music.

After a year of complaining to District 135 School Board, the Rayo family recently up the volume and lyrics and started playing explicit music like rapper Cardi B, all while kids played.

“… To me it’s more like harassment. You know, they’re harassing the children. To me it’s borderline like sexual harassment to us mothers being there,” parent Iwona Piwowerczyk said.

Parents complained, and police were called. And it turns out while in poor taste, it was not illegal, which is why more people complained to board members.

Tuesday night, the board heard from other neighbors who admit the playground sounds are out of control.

Rueben Rayo said they played the music with explicit lyrics “because we have to get the board’s attention.”

Orland Park police investigated the complaints and convinced the school to temporarily remove the instruments. Yet the board is not ready to keep them away.

And Rueben Rayo says if instruments return, so will the music: “Just fix it, take it away.”

“You know what, I’m completely out of line. It was, absolutely, but you know what, I had to do what I had to do to protect my family and my home because I can’t move my home,” he said.

The Rayos say they will no longer blast vulgar music, but they will play loud music again if the playground instruments return.

The school board has not yet made a final decision on the matter.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.