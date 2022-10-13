Experience Columbia prepares for a merry, magical Christmas once again

Win Stuff
By Hannah Hayes
Published: Oct. 13, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Columbia, Miss. (WDAM) - Experience Columbia, the city’s premier holiday celebration, is getting ready to open once again.

For the past five years, downtown Columbia has been filled with lights, people and music during November and December.

Jacob Harrison, the manager for Experience Columbia, said that this year, they are adding a few new things for everyone to enjoy.

“We’ve added some new touches this year - a little bit more flare on decorations, different concept on some way were going to do the lighting and the sound,” Jacob said.

Construction has already begun on the decorations and event spaces.

Experience Columbia will have different events through November and December, such as the lighting of downtown, the parade of lights and much more.

Experience Columbia is also setting up its famous ice-skating rink, opening on November 19.

