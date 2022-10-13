Camron Harrell’s long road to Southern Miss

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Camron Harrell has become a household name for Southern Miss football fans over the last couple years.

But the senior defensive back took a winding road to end up in Hattiesburg.

“I actually never heard of Southern Miss football before I got offered by them,” Harrell said. “But it was always my dream even from a kid - southern football, football in the south was my ultimate dream.”

Harrell signed with the Iowa Hawkeyes out of Bradley, Illinois but after one season he stepped away from football.

“I left Iowa, went back to my hometown for a while,” Harrell said. “I was working at Little Caesar’s flipping pizzas and making minimum wage, doing stuff like that. I didn’t really know what I wanted to do with my life at that point. I didn’t know if football was over, didn’t know if I wanted to go back to school. But I was watching a lot of my roommates play on Saturdays and stuff, the season that I took off. That kind of just rubbed me the wrong way because I felt like that should’ve been me, that could be me. Really just pushed me to dive in to this journey of going to junior college and stuff.”

His one season at the College of DuPage caught the attention of several programs but Southern Miss fit the bill best – a southern school with tradition and felt like home.

“I actually had an offer from Arkansas State and it was between Arkansas State and Southern Miss,” Harrell said. “And I came down here, met the coaches, met a lot of the players and started connecting with a lot of people. And I just fell in love with the people around me. I felt accepted as a brother, as family, rather than just being there as a player. Obviously God had a plan for me and it worked out amazing.”

A preseason second-team All-Sun Belt selection for special teams, Harrell is averaging 20 yards per kickoff return this season. He’s taken two kicks to the crib in his USM career.

Harrell’s added ten tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and a couple interceptions on defense.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.