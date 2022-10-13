Basketball Bobcats look forward to new season

Win Stuff
By Taylor Curet
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 11:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Basketball season is rapidly approaching.

Newton Mealer returns for his second season as Jones College’s head coach, leading the Bobcats to a 17-8 record and ranking as high as No. 17 in the NJCAA.

Many new faces join the fold in 2022 but the chemistry appears to already be strong.

“Regardless if we’re on the court, off the court, anything - it’s just always a good time,” said sophomore forward Caleb McGill, a Petal grad. “I’ll do anything for these guys because I know it’ll be returned ten times over. So I think that’s the best aspect that we got is we’re family and we love each other.”

“This group here, the one thing I can say, truly truly like each other,” Mealer said. “Off the floor they hang out all the time, on the floor you can see how well they complement each other. Everybody knows I play a very tough schedule so we’re going to need these guys to be behind each other. I do like what I’m seeing so far out of these guys.”

Jones College tips off the season on November 1 against Arkansas State Mid-South.

