4th Dist. candidate Ezell speaks to Jones GOP women Wednesday

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, the Republican nominee for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District seat spoke in Jones County.

Mike Ezell spoke to a meeting of Jones County Republican Women at the Laurel Country Club.

Ezell addressed the economy, border security and crime.

He said he’s working hard to get out the vote in November.

“We’re not taking anything for granted,” Ezell said. “We’re going to keep working every day, asking you for your vote every day. It’s hard work. That’s how we’ve gotten here so far, and we’re going to keep on working.”

Ezell will face Democratic nominee, former Hattiesburg mayor, Johnny Dupree, and Libertarian candidate Alden Patrick Johnson in the November 8 general election.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.