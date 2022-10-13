Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

4th Dist. candidate Ezell speaks to Jones GOP women Wednesday

On Wednesday, the Republican nominee for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District seat spoke in Jones County.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:16 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - On Wednesday, the Republican nominee for Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District seat spoke in Jones County.

Mike Ezell spoke to a meeting of Jones County Republican Women at the Laurel Country Club.

Ezell addressed the economy, border security and crime.

He said he’s working hard to get out the vote in November.

“We’re not taking anything for granted,” Ezell said. “We’re going to keep working every day, asking you for your vote every day. It’s hard work. That’s how we’ve gotten here so far, and we’re going to keep on working.”

Ezell will face Democratic nominee, former Hattiesburg mayor, Johnny Dupree, and Libertarian candidate Alden Patrick Johnson in the November 8 general election.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Raven Naylor with the Laurel Police Department was arrested for driving under the...
Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest
This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.
Woman’s body found in Laurel identified, mother charged with murder
The Hattiesburg Police Department said the accident happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection...
Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified
After conducting a search of the vehicle, the deputy found a crystal-like substance in the...
80-year-old woman arrested on drug charges in Jones Co.
Car accident generic
Hub City cyclist killed in South 40th accident

Latest News

Cox Roofing is putting a new roof on the home of retired nurse Sherry Stringer this Friday.
Pine Belt company gifts Jones Co. nurse a new roof
Innovate Mississippi helps entrepreneurs
Mississippi non-profit helps entrepreneurs innovate and grow
Poinsettias
Poinsettias on their way to full bloom at Vesely’s Nursery
The holiday season is just around the corner, and poinsettias are on their way to full bloom.
Poinsettias on their way to full bloom at Vesely’s Nursery