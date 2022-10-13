10/13 Ryan’s “Clearing, Drying” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

The rain we’ve been talking about for weeks, the first rain in over a month is now done and we’ll see the sun again before the days is done. That means we’ll finish off the week with beautiful drier weather, but we’re not done with rain quite yet. We’ll see another quick round of rain to start next week, which won’t even last as long as yesterday’s but will bring the coolest and driest air of the season. That means some real fall-like weather is on the way, so get ready to break out your heavier coats.

Not going to need any of that today since today’s front isn’t all that strong. It will clear the skies quickly as dry air rushes in, but the temperature will still remain barely above average in the low 80s. The temperature and humidity bounce back quickly though, allowing for another beautifully sunny, but warmer than average Saturday with a high in the upper 80s. Cloud cover starts to creep back in Sunday ahead of a Monday morning frontal passage, that will bring our next bout of rain and much cooler weather. Highs after Monday’s front fall into the 60s during the day and the 30s and 40s at night, only climbing back into the mid to upper 70s again by Friday!

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.