Wayne General to receive $1M grant from USDA

LEBANON, N.H. (WDAM) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development under Secretary Xochitl Torres Small announced Wednesday that USDA is awarding $110 million in grants to improve healthcare facilities in rural towns across the nation. This includes a grant of $1 million to Wayne General Hospital.

According to USDA, the investment will help Wayne General purchase a heating, ventilation and air conditioning system. The grant will also be used for the ongoing facility needs and will support a full range of services currently provided for COVID-19 healthcare.

In total, the grants will help 208 rural healthcare organizations expand critical services for nearly 5 million people in 43 states and Guam.

“Access to modern and sustainable healthcare infrastructure is critical to the health, well-being and prosperity of the millions of people who live in rural and Tribal communities,” said Torres Small. “That’s why the Biden-Harris Administration remains committed to making sure that people who need it most, no matter where they live, have access to high-quality and reliable health care services like urgent care, primary care and dental care. Through the Emergency Rural Health Care Grants, I am announcing today, USDA is being a strong partner to people in 43 states and Guam.”

The investments USDA announced will also include more than $9 million for 12 rural healthcare organizations to help 187,000 people living in energy communities, which are areas with high concentrations of coal-dependent jobs. It will help communities that are vital to our country’s energy production as the nation transitions to a clean-energy economy.

The Biden-Harris Administration is making this Emergency Rural Health Care Grants Program funding available through its legislative package, the American Rescue Plan Act. The Act and this program are examples of the government’s ability to respond quickly to ensure every person and family has access to high-quality health care no matter their zip code.

