Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Sheriff charged with civil rights violations to stand trial

FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16,...
FILE - Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill speaks at a candidate forum in Rex, Ga., on Aug. 16, 2012. Hill stands accused of punishing detainees by having them strapped into a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and obeyed instructions. A federal grand jury in April 2021 indicted Hill, saying he violated the civil rights of four people in his custody. Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022, and the trial is expected to last at least two weeks.(Kent D. Johnson/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:39 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — An Atlanta-area sheriff stands accused of punishing detainees by having them strapped into a restraint chair for hours even though they posed no threat and obeyed instructions.

Now it will be up to a jury to decide whether Clayton County Sheriff Victor Hill violated the men’s civil rights.

Prosecutors say putting the seven men in restraint chairs was unnecessary, was improperly used as punishment, and caused pain and bodily injury.

Hill and his lawyers have said his prosecution is politically motivated and that he’s done nothing wrong.

Jury selection is set to begin Wednesday and the trial is expected to last at least two weeks.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
Officer Raven Naylor with the Laurel Police Department was arrested for driving under the...
Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
(Source: MGN)
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.

Latest News

FILE - Migrants wait to be processed by the Border Patrol after illegally crossing the Rio...
US mulls Ukrainian-type parole for Venezuelan migrants
Jadden Roberts, Northeast Jones
Player of the Week: Jadden Roberts scores 5 TDs in Northeast Jones win
Jadden Roberts, Northeast Jones
Player of the Week: Jadden Roberts scores 5 TDs in Northeast Jones win
6pm Headlines 10/11
6pm Headlines 10/11