Pregnant Jackson woman, unborn baby die after mother shot in head

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 5:58 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A pregnant woman and her unborn child both died after she was shot in Jackson.

According to police, Aaliyah Parker, 25, who was 12 weeks pregnant, was shot in the head on Sunday, October 9, on Cox Street.

An emergency C-section was performed to try to save the child. Parker had no brain activity at the time and died due to her injuries.

A 25-year-old man, who was with Parker when she was shot, said that he heard a knock at the door and then he heard shots. He also received injuries during the event.

The next day, Jackson police were notified that the baby had died. There are no suspects at this time.

This story will be updated when more informaiton is provided.
