Player of the Week: Jadden Roberts scores 5 TDs in Northeast Jones win

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A few years ago, an injury or two to some key players would have derailed Northeast Jones.

But the Tigers are such a team these days, there was no panic when their starting quarterback went down early in the season.

“A lot of times adversity it either brings you together or tears you apart,” said Northeast Jones head coach Keith Braddock. “And we just took the challenge as allowing it to bring us together. They’ve stepped up and done a great job.”

It seems like it’s been a different guy each week step up for the Tigers.

When fullback Kye Braddock couldn’t go last Thursday, sophomore Jadden Roberts got the call and answered the bell – scoring all five of Northeast Jones’ touchdowns – four at running back and a fifth scoop and score on defense.

“It felt good,” said Roberts, who carried the ball 20 times for 117 yards. “Good [job] to the offensive line. They did good that game.”

“Being unselfish,” Braddock said. “He’s been playing a lot of defense for us. He’s been in a backup role offensively. We asked Jadden to step in and he did it with a smile – that’s the way he comes to work every day. Just did a great job, can’t say enough good things about him.”

Roberts may not see 20 carries in a game again this season but he’s certainly proven he can make plays on both sides of the ball whenever the Tigers need him.

“I’ve been playing running back since I was little,” Roberts said. “When I was younger I played defensive end. The linebacker, the type I’m playing, is kind of like defensive end. I rush off the edge sometimes.

The future’s bright for Roberts but Northeast Jones wants to win now.

With a heavy group of seniors, the Tigers (5-2) are 2-0 in region play with another big test at Newton County on Thursday.

“They’ve been in the fire and they knew it was their turn,” Braddock said. “They’ve done a good job of leading us and they expect to win each week.”

