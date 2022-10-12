Palazzo to help break ground on Shelby expansion

From Camp Shelby Public Affairs

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Camp Shelby’s mission to repair and rehabilitate the military equipment of national guard units in three states is about to get a major boost.

A separate, 52,00-square facility will expand the Camp Shelby Joint Forest Training Center’s “Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site,” also known as “MATES.”

Mississippi National Guard Adjutant General, Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles, in coordination with United States Congressman Steven Palazzo, will host a Friday morning groundbreaking ceremony for the expansion of the training center’s equipment site.

MATES has been responsible for the “maintenance, repair and overhaul” of guard units’ equipment in Mississippi, Alabama and Tennessee since 1984.

When finished, the expansion will provide maintenance and repair support for two Heavy Brigade Combat Teams.

Military vehicles worked upon include:

Bradley Fighting Vehicle Systems

Abrams Battle Tanks (M1A1SA, M1A2SEPV2, M1A2SEPV3)

Paladin Howitzers (M109A6, M109A7)

Nuclear Biologicals Reconnaissance Vehicles

Engineer Heavy Equipment (Construction, Route Clearance, Battlefield Transport).

Since its establishment, Shelby’s MATES unit has repaired or refurbished more than 10,000 pieces of equipment, saving taxpayers more than $2.4 million in repair costs and equipment sustainability.

Palazzo, representing Mississippi’s 4th Congressional District, spearheaded the request for expansion of Shelby’s MATES facility.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.