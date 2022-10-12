Win Stuff
Officer killed, multiple shooting victims near Highway 1 and Highway 82 in Greenville

(MGN)
By Howard Ballou
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 9:15 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
GREENVILLE, Miss. (WLBT) - A Greenville police officer is dead after what’s being described as a big shootout in Greenville. It happened on Highway 1 and Highway 82 around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

3 On Your Side has not been able to confirm the name of the female officer.

Law enforcement sources tell 3 On Your Side that a male victim was shot in the head by the suspect, and a female was allegedly shot in the foot by the suspect. The suspect and the man he allegedly shot have been airlifted to a Jackson hospital. The victim’s condition is not known at this time.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation says the suspect is being treated and is in the custody of law enforcement.

“I have learned of an officer-involved shooting that occurred this afternoon near Reed and Rebecca Streets in Greenville,” said Greenville Mayor Errick D. Simmons. “Several people were injured by gunshots, including an investigator with the Greenville Police Department who has unfortunately passed away as a result of the incident. Greenville Chief of Police Marcus Turner, Sr. and I have visited with the family of the deceased officer, and we asked on behalf of the family for your continued prayers, condolences, and support during this very difficult time.”

Mayor Simmons says the Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell has been notified, and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation will conduct a thorough investigation into this matter.

The scene is still active, and 3 On Your Side will pass along any new information as it becomes available.

