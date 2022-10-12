Jones County graduates 12 Part-time Academy law enforcement cadets

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Tuesday night, 12 law enforcement cadets celebrated their academy graduation.

The Jones County Part-time Law Enforcement Academy class graduated after completing over 300 hours of classroom and practical instruction.

Eddy Ingram, Jones County Training Director, said this training put the cadet’s mental, emotional and physical skills to the test.

“This is a cumulation of 380 hours of very hard work,” said Ingram. “These guys and girls came in here in February and have (gone) through the curriculum and done well, and tonight is a time to get to celebrate.”

Ingram said these cadets learn everything that officers in a full-time academy learn, including firearms, defensive tactics, officer survival and use of force skills.

