JC men’s soccer ranked No. 1 for 1st time

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WDAM) - History has been made in Ellisville, Miss.

For the first time in program history, the Jones College men’s soccer team is ranked No. 1 in the nation.

The Bobcats earned the top spot in both the National Junior College Athletic Association/Division II and the United Soccer Coaches polls this week.

Head coach Brendan Connolly’s improved to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference. The Bobcats bested Itawamba 4-0 last week to post their third consecutive shutout.

Jones has posted a 29-5-1 mark in its last 35 matches, for a winning percentage of 84.2 percent. The Bobcats have won 13 consecutive regular-season matches.

The Bobcats will be at home at 7 p.m. Friday to welcome Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.

The game will air on JCJC.TV.

Jones visits Copiah-Lincoln Community College on Oct. 18 and then wraps up the regular-season schedule by hosting Southwest Community College on Oct. 21 and Hinds Community College on Oct. 25.

The MACCC men’s regular season champion will host the conference tournament Nov. 5-6.

