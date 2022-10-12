Win Stuff
Hub City cyclist killed in South 40th accident

Car accident generic
Car accident generic(WRDW)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:42 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A car accident in Hattiesburg today resulted in the death of a bicyclist.

According to the Hattiesburg Police Department, the accident occurred around 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 11, at the intersection of South 40th Avenue and Hardy Street.

The driver of a 2016 GMC Sierra was traveling north on South 40h and about to turn westbound on Hardy Street when they struck a male bicyclist who entered the intersection. The driver stopped at the scene, and police said they are cooperating with the investigation.

Emergency responders transported the bicyclist to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

Hattiesburg police said the investigation is still ongoing and no charges have been filed at this time.

