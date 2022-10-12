Hattiesburg Police Officer receives ‘First Responder of the Year’

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Making a difference - that’s the mission of a Pine Belt police officer who was recognized Monday for protecting and serving the Hub City.

Hattiesburg police officer Devion White accepted the First Responder of the Year award from Keesler Federal Credit Union.

“It means a lot,” said White. “It definitely shows hard work pays off. I thank God every day for giving me the skill set to do what I do on a daily basis.”

White grew up in Wayne County and officially joined the Hattiesburg Police Department in 2018. He currently serves in the special operations division.

“This is for us to support our local law enforcement officers, and we saw this as a way to do that,” said Caitlin Bradshaw, community development officer with Keesler Federal Credit Union.

The credit union started the First Responder program eight years ago and has expanded it to all the markets it serves in Mississippi, Louisiana and Alabama.

“It means so much to our communities, and we want to support them,” said Bradshaw.

Bradshaw said that even through the pandemic, the credit union realized how important it is to recognize those who put their lives on the line.

“It’s grown from being an in-person event to ‘let’s go to them,’ because COVID times were so uncertain,” she said. “We wanted to make sure. We wanted to recognize them continually, no matter what was going on. Pandemic or not, we want to support the blue.”

White said his favorite part of the job is solving ongoing crimes to make the community a safer place. He said that although law enforcement is not always an easy job, it is worth it to help someone in need.

“Being a part of the community, doing my part, just trying to make a difference, make the world a safer place,” said White.

Keesler Federal Credit Union will recognize 65 individuals this year.

