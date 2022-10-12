Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Hattiesburg man arrested on drug, gun charges

Officers recovered approximately $13,124 in cash, 3 handguns (1 stolen), 2 rifles, 388 grams of...
Officers recovered approximately $13,124 in cash, 3 handguns (1 stolen), 2 rifles, 388 grams of illegal narcotics and a scale.(Forrest County Sheriff's Office)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:45 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is in custody and facing multiple charges after cash, narcotics and stolen weapons were discovered on Tuesday.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Task Force and Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 40-year-old Jayson Hicks on charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and enhanced firearm penalty.

Jayson Q. Hicks, 40, of Hattiesburg.
Jayson Q. Hicks, 40, of Hattiesburg. (Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

Officers recovered approximately $13,124 in cash, 3 handguns (1 stolen), 2 rifles, 388 grams of illegal narcotics and a scale.

Hicks is currently being housed in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Raven Naylor with the Laurel Police Department was arrested for driving under the...
Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest
After conducting a search of the vehicle, the deputy found a crystal-like substance in the...
80-year-old woman arrested on drug charges in Jones Co.
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
Car accident generic
Hub City cyclist killed in South 40th accident
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

Jadden Roberts, Northeast Jones
Player of the Week: Jadden Roberts scores 5 TDs in Northeast Jones win
Jadden Roberts, Northeast Jones
Player of the Week: Jadden Roberts scores 5 TDs in Northeast Jones win
While state agencies continue the investigation, community members are demanding more answers.
Gulfport police share new details into officer-involved shooting, aftermath
6pm Headlines 10/11
6pm Headlines 10/11