Hattiesburg man arrested on drug, gun charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg man is in custody and facing multiple charges after cash, narcotics and stolen weapons were discovered on Tuesday.

According to the Forrest County Sheriff’s Office, the 12th Judicial District Narcotics Task Force and Hattiesburg Police Department arrested 40-year-old Jayson Hicks on charges of possession with intent to distribute, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, possession of a stolen firearm and enhanced firearm penalty.

Jayson Q. Hicks, 40, of Hattiesburg. (Forrest County Sheriff's Office)

Officers recovered approximately $13,124 in cash, 3 handguns (1 stolen), 2 rifles, 388 grams of illegal narcotics and a scale.

Hicks is currently being housed in the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

