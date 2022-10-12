Hall Avenue traffic circle project to close 2 Hub City roads for next month
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting Thursday morning, two downtown Hattiesburg streets will be closed for the next month as work begins on a traffic roundabout as part of the Hall Avenue Overpass project.
Hattiesburg officials said Bay Street and Hall Avenue will be closed during the construction of a roundabout where Bay Street, Hall Avenue, Arledge Street and James Street meet.
The closure will affect thru traffic only.
Residents still will be able to access homes along Bay Street.
A detour route will direct traffic through Rebecca Avenue and Court Street.
