Hall Avenue traffic circle project to close 2 Hub City roads for next month

From the City of Hattiesburg Communications Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting Thursday morning, two downtown Hattiesburg streets will be closed for the next month as work begins on a traffic roundabout as part of the Hall Avenue Overpass project.

Hattiesburg officials said Bay Street and Hall Avenue will be closed during the construction of a roundabout where Bay Street, Hall Avenue, Arledge Street and James Street meet.

The closure will affect thru traffic only.

Residents still will be able to access homes along Bay Street.

A detour route will direct traffic through Rebecca Avenue and Court Street.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.