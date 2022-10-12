Win Stuff
Hall Avenue traffic circle project to close 2 Hub City roads for next month

Two Hattiesburg streets will close for a month starting Thursday morning because of a traffic...
Two Hattiesburg streets will close for a month starting Thursday morning because of a traffic circle project just northeast of downtown.(KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
From the City of Hattiesburg Communications Office

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Starting Thursday morning, two downtown Hattiesburg streets will be closed for the next month as work begins on a traffic roundabout as part of the Hall Avenue Overpass project.

Hattiesburg officials said Bay Street and Hall Avenue will be closed during the construction of a roundabout where Bay Street, Hall Avenue, Arledge Street and James Street meet.

The closure will affect thru traffic only.

Residents still will be able to access homes along Bay Street.

A detour route will direct traffic through Rebecca Avenue and Court Street.

