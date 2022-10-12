Win Stuff
Fillingane expects Medicaid extension for new moms a top issue in 2023

Mississippi State Senator Joey Fillingane said maternal health will be an important issue in the 2023 legislative session.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:53 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The 2023 Mississippi Legislative session is still about three months away, but some issues are already on the minds of state lawmakers.

Republican state senator Joey Fillingane said the issue of extending Medicaid coverage for new mothers would likely come up again next year.

In the 2022 session, Republican-led efforts to extend that coverage passed the Senate but died in the House.

“It’s not expanding the whole Medicaid situation to include every conceivable person to be put in the program, but certainly for these most vulnerable newborns and their moms,” Fillingane said. “I think it makes a lot of sense, and I’m certainly in favor of that.

“I think it was three times in the Senate we ultimately passed it and sent it down to our friends in the House, and they had a different take on it. But that’s why you go back to session every year, so we’ll hopefully get another opportunity to make that happen.”

Fillingane was in Columbia on Tuesday, Oct. 11, for a legislative discussion as part of the annual Cooperative University hosted by Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association.

