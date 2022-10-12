Fentanyl-laced products driving growing drug use, says Jones Co. officer

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Drug use is increasing across the state, and the Pine Belt is no exception.

Sgt. Jake Driskell with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department’s narcotics division said the drug industry is a $100 billion industry - making drug use very profitable. He adds that some dealers lace their products with fentanyl, giving their customers a deadly dose, hoping to rebrand their product and make others want to get a dangerous high.

“Next thing you know, you’ve got a pill that’s got fentanyl in it,” said Driskell. “You got somebody who didn’t graduate high school, has no kind of degree in chemistry or any kind of molecular anything, and they’re making a pill and selling it to you, and it’s killing people.”

He added, however, that the danger only makes users want to try the product even more.

“You would think if somebody died from an overdose, that it would kind of wake them up, or their friends up, and move them away from that kind of lifestyle,” said Driskell. “What we’re seeing is, in fentanyl, it’s the opposite. If someone overdosed on fentanyl, they (other addicts) seek out the dealer who sold that particular brand of fentanyl because they believe it is a potent product, it’s strong.”

Lorie, a recovering addict and overdose survivor, said her last relapse made her want to see if she could do drugs again safely.

“I didn’t want to die. I didn’t want to be addicted. I just wanted to see if I could still do it because, in addiction, your mind kinda struggles with ‘I can do it one day socially. I can do it every now and then. What can you do for me? I just like to get high sometimes.’”

When in recovery, Lorie said a gift, a bike, from James Moore of Moore’s Bike Shop helped her find a passion for cycling. She now cycles everywhere, allowing her to connect with nature and resist the urge to relapse again.

“I connect with nature,” she said. “I find cool stuff in the same community that I suffered in publicly... I take pictures at different landmarks. Sometimes they signify the past, right now in the present; sometimes, it signifies in the future. But it has gotten me a desire because the last thing I struggle with is a desire not to use.”

Lorie is now almost a year sober. She said she hopes that others will make the same life decision to seek treatment and realize that addiction is a disease.

“If there was some way I could reach out and say to people who are actively in addiction or survivors or at risk, ‘It’s not a moral failing. It really is a disease.’”

