Empty Bowls hopes to help fill food pantry shelves

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Going on a decade strong, a Hattiesburg tradition once again will reach out a helping hand to feed those in need.

The 10th annual Empty Bowls fundraiser is set for 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 22 at Main Street Books and the GrateFull Soul restaurant in Hattiesburg.

For $25, a participant gets to choose a handmade/hand-painted bowl, followed by a meal.

The one-of-a kind bowls serve as a reminder of all the empty bowls in the world.

Pottery and painting designs for this year’s Empty Bowls/Hattiesburg fundraiser includes Allen Chen, Brian Clark, Junior Auxiliary Crown Club, Chatham Kemp, Byron Myrick, Diane Shepherd and Judy Waits.

The event not only helps raise awareness of food insecurity, but also raise funds for the Edwards Street Fellowship Center’s food pantry.

Edwards has been serving the residents of southeast Hattiesburg since 1979.

The food pantry currently provides emergency and supplemental food to more than 1,600 households a month who are facing hunger food insecurity. The pantry now serves Pine Belt residents in a seven-county area.

According to Feeding America, 16 percent of Mississippi households live with food insecurity, meaning those households do not always know where their next meal is coming from.

Feeding America says that more than 144,00 MIssissippi children under the age 18 live in food-insecure households,unable to access nutritious and adequate amounts of food necessary for a healthy life.

Empty Bowls, an international grassroots effort to fight hunger, was established in Hattiesburg in October 2012, when Main Street Books sponsored the initial fundraiser.

This year’s event will have a street festival atmosphere, thanks in large part to the Hattiesburg Downtown Association.

Main Street will be blocked from Buschman Street to Walnut Street, inviting al fresco dining, outdoor music and other family-friendly activities.

At the event, guests select and purchase bowls at Main Street Books and the cross the street to GrateFull Soul Restaurants for a meal featuring of soups, breads, desserts and beverages from area chiefs and restaurants.

This year’s meal and event contributors include Chili’s; Dandy Dan’s; The Depot; Glory Bound Gyro Co.; Gold Post Sandwich House; GrateFull Soul; Half Shell Oyster House; Hattiesburg Coca-Cola; Jody’s Bakery; Longleaf Plantation; Main Street Books; Movie Star; Mugshots Grill & Bar.

Newell Paper; Newk’s Eatery; Patio 44; Red Lobster; The Salad Station; Seasoned with Love; Southern Oaks; Brenda Strider; Sweet Peppers Deli; Tabella ; T-Bones Cafe.

