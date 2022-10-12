Win Stuff
Cyclist killed in South 40th accident identified

By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 12, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The bicyclist who was killed in a car accident in Hattiesburg Tuesday night has been identified.

According to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem, the man has been identified as 64-year-old Henry Chism, who was living in Hattiesburg at the time of the incident. His family has been notified.

The Hattiesburg Police Department said the accident happened around 6 p.m. at the intersection of South 40th Avenue and Hardy Street.

The driver of a 2016 GMC Sierra was traveling north on South 40th and about to turn westbound on Hardy Street when they struck a male bicyclist who entered the intersection. The driver stopped at the scene, and police said they are cooperating with the investigation.

Emergency responders transported the bicyclist to a local hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

