CPR training kits to be provided to all Mississippi high schools

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The American Heart Association and the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance came together to train high school teachers how to teach and perform CPR at the Jackson Fire Academy on Wednesday.

“We have worked with the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance to provide CPR kits to every high school across the state to provide the resources the schools need to train the students,” Jenifer Hopping of the American Heart Association said.

In 2014, legislation was passed in Mississippi that requires all high school students to receive CPR training in order to graduate.

With the help of CPR training kits, students can be taught CPR, AED, and choking relief skills in just one 30-minute course.

“Seventy percent of cardiac arrests happen in the home and not in the hospital, so you need somebody right there next to the victim who is able to provide this life-saving treatment and help with that basic chain of survival,” Christy McGregor of the Mississippi Healthcare Alliance said.

According to the American Heart Association, “more than 350,000 out-of-hospital cardiac arrests occur in the United States each year and fewer than half of these people receive the immediate help that they need before professional help arrives. But immediate CPR could double or triple a cardiac arrest victim’s chance of survival.”

For more information on CPR Training Sessions in Mississippi, contact the Metro Jackson American Heart Association at 601-321-1216.

