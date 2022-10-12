Cooperative U. gives students crash course on how electric co-ops work

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - High school students from across South Mississippi learned new leadership skills on Tuesday, Oct. 11, while getting a crash course on how electric cooperatives operate in Mississippi.

It was all part of the annual Cooperative University hosted by the Pearl River Valley Electric Power Association (PRVEPA).

About two dozen high school juniors received information about how co-ops were formed and how they are governed.

Two students who attended will also be selected to participate in leadership training in Jackson and an electric cooperative youth tour next spring in Washington, D.C.

“They’ll come together with students from 43 other states and meet other students and learn how things work in other cooperatives,” said Matthew Ware, PRVEPA CEO and general manager.

Tuesday’s Cooperative University was held at the Columbia National Guard Armory.

