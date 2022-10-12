Columbia wrapping up Honey Alley project

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Columbia is wrapping up a $338,000 street project that should help control flooding in the downtown area.

Water, sewer and natural gas work are complete on Honey Alley, located between Second Street and Church Street.

Paving work took place Tuesday, Oct. 11, and the road could be open to travel in as early as a day or two.

“There’s a lot of water coming off these buildings, and when it was hitting the street, it was running right around the alley and down the corner, and we (had) two inlets trying to take on all that water,” said Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie. “Well, now, we’ve got several inlets. We’ve up-sized some pipe, and I think it’s going to be a huge improvement to the flash flooding effects downtown.”

The work on Honey Alley began in August.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.