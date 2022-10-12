Win Stuff
Columbia wrapping up Honey Alley project

Construction on the Honey Alley project began in August and is now nearing completion.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The city of Columbia is wrapping up a $338,000 street project that should help control flooding in the downtown area.

Water, sewer and natural gas work are complete on Honey Alley, located between Second Street and Church Street.

Paving work took place Tuesday, Oct. 11, and the road could be open to travel in as early as a day or two.

“There’s a lot of water coming off these buildings, and when it was hitting the street, it was running right around the alley and down the corner, and we (had) two inlets trying to take on all that water,” said Columbia Mayor Justin McKenzie. “Well, now, we’ve got several inlets. We’ve up-sized some pipe, and I think it’s going to be a huge improvement to the flash flooding effects downtown.”

The work on Honey Alley began in August.

