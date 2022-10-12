Win Stuff
$712.5 million coming to Mississippi to improve infrastructure

By Maggie Wade
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:10 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - More than $712 million has been released to Mississippi for 12 formula programs to support investment in critical infrastructure.

The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration made the announcement today.

That includes roads, bridges and tunnels, carbon emission reduction, and safety improvements utilizing funding from President Biden’s Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. The funds come directly to Mississippi to rebuild roads and bridges and to make the state’s transportation system more efficient.

In Fiscal Year 2023, Mississippi will receive a total of $45 million in Bridge Formula funding to address highway bridge needs.

The funding is available to improve the condition of about 1,095 bridges in poor condition and to preserve and improve about 6,025 bridges in fair condition in the state that are at risk of falling into poor condition.

The state will get more than $3.8 million for the Railway-Highway Crossings Program and more than $10.7 million for the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Program.

