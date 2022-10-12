10/12 Ryan’s “Rainy & Wet” Wednesday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Well guys, we’re in for a noticeable change to the pattern we’ve been enjoying. It has been nothing but sunshine and blue sky for the last few weeks, but the rain finally returns today. We’ll still have to wait until the late morning/early afternoon for our overnight temperature inversion to break, but once it does showers will begin to develop across the area. This activity does come with a level 1 risk for severe weather and flash flooding, with flooding being the more concerning of the two. That’s because it’s been so long since we saw rain, it won’t have anywhere to go and will gather as runoff. That means there will at least be a couple of localized areas that’ll see standing water, so be sure to avoid those if they start to develop. Thankfully, shortly after midnight the cold front will catch up and pass through, leading to a cooling/clearing Thursday and a much more fall-appropriate weekend. Even that change won’t last long though. Expect temperatures to moderate quickly ahead of another front on Monday, which will bring the coolest and driest air we’ve seen yet. That means a couple of truly chilly nights and cool-to-mild days are coming up quickly.

