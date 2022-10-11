‘Zeus Capone’ arrested in Jones Co. meth bust

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Known in Jones County by his nickname “Zeus Capone,” 43-year-old Martin Ashcraft of Ellisville is back in prison after a traffic stop yielded new drug-related charges.

Narcotics agents with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Ashcraft on Monday, Oct. 10, after discovering methamphetamine during a targeted traffic stop. He is charged with one count of possession with intent to distribute and one count of child abuse since his 12-year-old son was also in the vehicle.

At the time of the arrest, Ashcraft was out on felony bond for a previous narcotics charge.

“There isn’t a day that’s gone by we haven’t had a complaint since he’s been released on bond,” said Sgt. Jake Driskell. “They (drug dealers) have to get lucky every time they make a sale, but we only have to get lucky once... We had him under surveillance, and our agents saw an opportunity to make a stop.”

Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin hopes Ashcraft’s arrest will be a warning to other drug dealers in the area.

“Zeus is no longer on the loose,” said Berlin. “We continue to press the fight against illegal narcotics distribution networks in Jones County. Maybe one day these repeat offenders will learn their lesson.”

Driskell said the arrest wouldn’t have been possible without dedicated agents and described it as a true ‘boots on the ground’ operation.

“We listen and take every complaint seriously,” said Driskell. “I know sometimes people get frustrated we can’t move faster, but they (the accused) have rights too... We work hard to collect evidence, conduct surveillance... and build a case.”

Berlin praised the narcotics division for its efforts in the Ashcraft investigation.

“Our narcotics agents work day and night to identify, build cases against and arrest those selling illegal narcotics here,” said Berlin. “They do one heck of a job keeping the pressure on these dealers.”

Curious as to how Ashcraft got the nickname Zeus Capone, Driskell asked him after his arrest.

“He said it was just a name he picked up on the streets,” said Driskell. “You’d be surprised the kind of names these people get on the streets. I’m sure he sees himself as some big mob boss or something.”

According to the JCSD, the Jones County Justice Court is expected to revoke his bond at his court appearance on Wednesday, Oct. 12.

