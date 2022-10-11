Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Several children, daycare workers rushed to hospitals after carbon monoxide leak in Pa.

Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles...
Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center.(Gray News, file image)
By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (Gray News) - A carbon monoxide leak at a daycare caused more than two dozen children and workers to be rushed to the hospital on Monday morning.

Local media reported that every ambulance in Allentown responded to the leak at Happy Smiles Learning Center.

A fire official said 26 people were taken to hospitals, and all are in stable condition, according to a Lehigh Valley News reporter.

Eighteen people were hospitalized, and 14 of those are in stable condition, with the condition of the others unknown, CNN reported.

The workers at the daycare made an emergency call after a child was found unconscious, WFMZ reported. When emergency crews arrived, their equipment alerted them to the carbon monoxide.

Several of those at the daycare were showing symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning, prompting a massive emergency response.

Authorities said they were looking for the cause of the leak.

The most common symptoms of carbon monoxide poisoning are headache, dizziness, weakness, nausea, vomiting, chest pain and confusion, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said.

Carbon monoxide, though colorless and odorless, can be a deadly gas. Every year, at least 430 people die in the U.S. from accidental CO poisoning and about 50,000 people need emergency care.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
(Source: MGN)
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

The Supreme Court building is seen in this photo from Feb. 3, 2020.
Supreme Court rejects appeal from Dylann Roof, who killed 9
FILE - President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate is seen in Palm Beach, Fla., April 18, 2018....
Trump records lawyer meets with FBI in Mar-a-Lago probe
An elderly man walks past a car shop that was destroyed after a Russian attack in Zaporizhzhia,...
More missiles, drones strike Ukraine, alarms keep up fear
Thanksgiving travel is about to take off and it will be the most expensive of the last five...
Ticket prices set to soar as airlines prep for holiday travel