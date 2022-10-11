Searching for answers, protesters rally for justice after 15-year-old shot by police

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - People in Gulfport are demanding answers for 15-year-old Jaheim McMillan, who was shot and killed by Gulfport Police.

Some citizens said they need to see the video.

“Nobody wants to be out here. We don’t want to be out here and but if we don’t, who will?” said event organizer Marquell Bridges.

Gulf Coast residents lined the front of the Gulfport Police Department with one request.

“Just release the information. Release the footage,” said event organizer Jojo Virgil.

“We don’t want to guess,” Bridges said. “We don’t want to put any false accusations on the police department. Just show us and no one has to wonder what happened.”

Signs were labeled with phrases like “Justice for Jaheim,” “No Justice No Peace,” and “Release the video.”

These protesters aren’t the only ones waiting for information into the incident.

We are, too.

WLOX News has filed a public records request with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation. The request was denied because this is still an ongoing investigation.

“To take a loss like this in the community, it’s really hard. To hear a mother grieve like she did yesterday, I can’t even out it into words,” Virgil said.

Family and friends of McMillan said they will continue their fight.

“He was a really nice kid. He was real sweet. He just wanted to live and have fun,” said family friend Ivory Brown.

“All we want is clarification. That’s all we’re asking for,” said resident Stan Moore.

WLOX News will release information as it becomes available.

