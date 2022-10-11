Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Salvation Army prepares for Red Kettle Kickoff

The Salvation Army of Laurel said they hope to raise more than $100,000 to beat last year's donation total.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army in Laurel is getting ready for its yearly Red Kettle Kickoff next month.

The non-profit organization will set up its signature red kettle donation bins outside different stores throughout Jones County. Until that begins, however, it’s looking for volunteers to work this Christmas season.

Later this week, the Salvation Army will release information on a new program called “Register to Ring.” Organizers hope to make it even easier for volunteers to sign-up to help when available.

“Once all the Christmas trees go back in the boxes and get put in the garage or the attic or storage room, bills continue,” said Salvation Army Commanding Officer Jason McMullin. “People still going to need help throughout the year, and I just want people to understand that this money doesn’t just carry us through Christmas.”

The Salvation Army of Laurel hopes to raise more than $100,000 this year- its biggest goal yet.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
A three-vehicle accident on I-59 in Jones County sent two people to a hospital emergency room...
2 injured in 3-vehicle wreck on I-59 Sunday
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
1 person died and 2 others were injured in an early-morning wreck in Biloxi
1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident
(Source: MGN)
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.

Latest News

Hattiesburg ZooBoo
Hattiesburg Zoo prepares for annual, spooktacular ‘ZooBoo’
The Salvation Army of Laurel said they hope to raise more than $100,000 to beat last year's...
Salvation Army recruiting for annual Christmas bell ringers
The Hattiesburg Zoo is getting spooky for its popular annual event.
Hattiesburg Zoo prepares for annual, spooktacular ‘ZooBoo’
WCU held its inaugural ceremony
William Carey Inaugural Ceremony: Welcoming Dr. Ben Burnett