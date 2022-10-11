Salvation Army prepares for Red Kettle Kickoff

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Salvation Army in Laurel is getting ready for its yearly Red Kettle Kickoff next month.

The non-profit organization will set up its signature red kettle donation bins outside different stores throughout Jones County. Until that begins, however, it’s looking for volunteers to work this Christmas season.

Later this week, the Salvation Army will release information on a new program called “Register to Ring.” Organizers hope to make it even easier for volunteers to sign-up to help when available.

“Once all the Christmas trees go back in the boxes and get put in the garage or the attic or storage room, bills continue,” said Salvation Army Commanding Officer Jason McMullin. “People still going to need help throughout the year, and I just want people to understand that this money doesn’t just carry us through Christmas.”

The Salvation Army of Laurel hopes to raise more than $100,000 this year- its biggest goal yet.

