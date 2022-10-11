Win Stuff
Ryan’s “Last Dry” Tuesday Morning Forecast

It won’t be the last dry day ever, but it will be the first wet one in over a month!
By Ryan Mahan
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Good morning, Pine Belt!

It’s finally happening; we’re only one day away from the first rain we’ve seen in over 30 days. It isn’t looking like anything concerning at the moment, but it will likely carry a level 1, “marginal” risk for severe weather. I’d say flooding is likely to be the main risk, with our exceptionally dry ground not going to be able to soak up much water. Thankfully it’ll be fairly short-lived period, and we’ll be seeing clearing skies by Wednesday night. The front itself won’t make it through until Thursday morning, which will bring some slight cooling and drying for the end of the week. That’ll have us back in the low 80s for Friday, but the temperature and humidity moderate quickly ahead of our next front on Monday. After that very short turn-around though, things get much cooler and drier, ushering in some true “fall-air,” bringing highs down into the 60s and some chilly mornings next week.

