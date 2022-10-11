Rain will finally return to the Pine Belt tomorrow.

The weather will be nice this evening as temperatures cool down into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Our first chance of showers and thunderstorms in 32 days arrives tomorrow. While a few showers can’t be ruled out in the morning, the best chance for rain will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall totals are forecasted to be anywhere between 1/2 - 1 inch. While it’s not a lot, it will certainly help us out. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The sunshine will return for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

This weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Another cold front will move in next Monday, giving us another chance for showers as we start off next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.