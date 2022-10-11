Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Rain will finally return to the Pine Belt tomorrow.

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/11
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

The weather will be nice this evening as temperatures cool down into the upper 60s. Overnight lows will be in the low 60s.

Our first chance of showers and thunderstorms in 32 days arrives tomorrow. While a few showers can’t be ruled out in the morning, the best chance for rain will be during the afternoon and evening hours. Rainfall totals are forecasted to be anywhere between 1/2 - 1 inch. While it’s not a lot, it will certainly help us out. Highs will be in the upper 70s to low 80s.

The sunshine will return for Thursday and Friday. Highs will be in the low 80s.

This weekend is looking great with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low 80s.

Another cold front will move in next Monday, giving us another chance for showers as we start off next week.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
Officer Raven Naylor with the Laurel Police Department was arrested for driving under the...
Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest
(Source: MGN)
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support

Latest News

Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/11
Patrick's Tuesday PM Forecast 10/11
Ryan’s “Last Dry” Tuesday Morning Forecast
Ryan’s “Last Dry” Tuesday Morning Forecast
Ryan’s “Last Dry” Tuesday Morning Forecast
Ryan’s “Last Dry” Tuesday Morning Forecast
Patrick's Monday PM Forecast 10/10
One more day of sunshine before the rain finally returns