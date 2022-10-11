Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association lifts boil water notice

COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association has cleared a boil water notice for about 200 customers.

According to officials with the association, the impacted area included anyone located from the intersection of Highway 44 and Hutson Morris Road to the intersection of Hutson Morris Road and Gates Road, as well as anyone located from the intersection of Hutson Morris Road and Gates Road to the intersection of Gates Road and Blue Springs Road. The affected area also included residences and businesses along adjacent roads.

The impacted area did not include customers on Hwy 44 and Crawley Road.

For more information, contact the Mt. Gilead Improve Water Association at 601-731-2402.

The boil water notice was reportedly due to a bursted water main line.

