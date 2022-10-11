Monday afternoon fire engulfs home, damages property in Jones Co.

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire majorly damaged a home and many vehicles, tractors and storage buildings on Monday afternoon.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the structure fire on Franklin Shows Road just before 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, the first responding fire apparatus and personnel found a wood-framed, single-family home fully engulfed in flames, and a defensive fire attack was initiated.

Bumgardner said no injuries were reported on the scene.

By the time fire units arrived, the fire had spread throughout the yard and overtaken additional structures on the property.

The home sustained major damage. Two storage buildings, two tractors and three vehicles were also badly damaged.

Bumgardner said Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Hebron, Soso, Powers, Shady Grove, Southwest and Glade VFDs responded. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

