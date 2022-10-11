Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Monday afternoon fire engulfs home, damages property in Jones Co.

The first responding fire apparatus and personnel found a wood-framed, single-family home fully...
The first responding fire apparatus and personnel found a wood-framed, single-family home fully engulfed in flames, and a defensive fire attack was initiated.(Calhoun VFD)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A fire majorly damaged a home and many vehicles, tractors and storage buildings on Monday afternoon.

According to Jones County Fire Council Public Information Officer Dana Bumgardner, several Jones County volunteer fire departments responded to the structure fire on Franklin Shows Road just before 4 p.m.

Upon arrival, the first responding fire apparatus and personnel found a wood-framed, single-family home fully engulfed in flames, and a defensive fire attack was initiated.

Bumgardner said no injuries were reported on the scene.

By the time fire units arrived, the fire had spread throughout the yard and overtaken additional structures on the property.

The home sustained major damage. Two storage buildings, two tractors and three vehicles were also badly damaged.

Bumgardner said Calhoun, Pleasant Ridge, Hebron, Soso, Powers, Shady Grove, Southwest and Glade VFDs responded. The Jones County Sheriff’s Office was also on the scene.

This story will be updated if more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
(Source: MGN)
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
Sara Lee, WWE star and ‘Tough Enough’ winner, has died at the age of 30.
WWE star Sara Lee dies at 30

Latest News

Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg's Charity Ball is taking place Oct. 21.
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s Charity Ball coming up
Jackson water crisis sparks march, rally outside governor’s mansion
6pm Headlines 10/10
6pm Headlines 10/10
Residents are asking for body cam footage and surveillance video of the Family Dollar store to...
Searching for answers, protesters rally for justice after 15-year-old shot by police