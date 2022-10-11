Win Stuff
Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest

Laurel Police Chief Tommy Cox said the officer has been placed on a modified, non-law enforcement assignment until the conclusion of the investigation.
By Emily Blackmarr
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 7:37 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - An officer for the Laurel Police Department was arrested over the weekend for driving under the influence.

The officer, Raven Naylor, was arrested in Forrest County.

Police Chief Tommy Cox said they are currently working on an internal investigation, which is a city and department policy.

“Officers are held to a higher standard, and I understand that, and we respect that and agree with that, but law enforcement officers are also human beings that sometimes don’t make great decisions under the stresses of life and whatnot,” said Cox. “The officer has been placed on modified, non-law enforcement assignment until the conclusion of the investigation or until the charges are concluded.”

As more details are released, we will keep you updated.

