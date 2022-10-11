Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s Charity Ball coming up

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s annual fundraiser is about to waltz into the area later this month.

JA’s Charity Ball is taking place Friday, Oct. 21, from 7-11 p.m., at the Barn at Bridlewood.

There will be food, drinks, dancing and a silent auction.

The Charity Ball is the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s only fundraiser. Last year, it raised more than $250,000.

Funds raised help JA to give back to the community by supplying products for different projects throughout the year.

“We have our Backpack Blessings; we’re in three different schools in our area,” said JA President Joy Yates. “We also have the diaper bank, where we’re collecting items and then again, putting those back through different organizations... We have our Girls Only project, where we have feminine products that we collect, and we have those working with Edwards Street as well as multiple schools.”



