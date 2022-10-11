Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s Charity Ball coming up

Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s annual fundraiser is about to waltz into the area later this month.
By Caroline Wood
Published: Oct. 10, 2022 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s annual fundraiser is about to waltz into the area later this month.

JA’s Charity Ball is taking place Friday, Oct. 21, from 7-11 p.m., at the Barn at Bridlewood.

There will be food, drinks, dancing and a silent auction.

The Charity Ball is the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s only fundraiser. Last year, it raised more than $250,000.

Funds raised help JA to give back to the community by supplying products for different projects throughout the year.

“We have our Backpack Blessings; we’re in three different schools in our area,” said JA President Joy Yates. “We also have the diaper bank, where we’re collecting items and then again, putting those back through different organizations... We have our Girls Only project, where we have feminine products that we collect, and we have those working with Edwards Street as well as multiple schools.”

For a link to ticket information, click here.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
A three-vehicle accident on I-59 in Jones County sent two people to a hospital emergency room...
2 injured in 3-vehicle wreck on I-59 Sunday
1 person died and 2 others were injured in an early-morning wreck in Biloxi
1 dead, 2 others injured in Biloxi accident
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River

Latest News

6pm Headlines 10/10
6pm Headlines 10/10
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s annual fundraiser is about to waltz into the area later this...
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s Charity Ball coming up
10pm Headlines 10/10
10pm Headlines 10/10
Can lawmakers take over Jackson’s water system for good? Not under current laws, experts say