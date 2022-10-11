Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Motivational Moments
Wild Wednesday

80-year-old woman arrested on drug charges in Jones Co.

After conducting a search of the vehicle, the deputy found a crystal-like substance in the...
After conducting a search of the vehicle, the deputy found a crystal-like substance in the suspect's belongings, which was suspected to be approximately 2 grams of meth.(None)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2022 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An 80-year-old woman was arrested after a substance suspected to be methamphetamine was found in her possession during a traffic stop Thursday night.

According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department Narcotics Division, Deputy Jarron Guy pulled over a vehicle Janice K. Muscarello was riding in the back seat of on Tuckers Crossing Road.

After conducting a search of the vehicle, Guy found a crystal-like substance in Muscarello’s belongings, which was suspected to be approximately 2 grams of meth.

According to the sheriff’s department, Muscarello reportedly admitted that the substance was hers. She was later arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance.

Janice Muscarello, 80, of Ellisville.
Janice Muscarello, 80, of Ellisville. (Jones County Sheriff's Department)

Muscarello had her initial court appearance on Friday, Oct. 7, and was released on a signature bond of $5,000 by Justice Court Judge David Lyons. If she does not appear for the following court date, she will be required to pay the court the $5,000 bond. The next court date has not been released yet.

The substance has been sent to the Mississippi Crime Lab for analysis. If the substance is determined to be an illegal substance, the sheriff’s department will present a case file to the district’s attorney’s office for possible indictment.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phyllis Watts-Tiller, 54, Laurel.
Woman charged with murder after body found Wednesday in Laurel
shipwreck
Treasure hunter finds a bit of history along the Mississippi River
(Source: MGN)
Gulfport man receives 3 life sentences in Jefferson Davis Co.
Jaheim McMillan, 15
Teen shot in head by Gulfport police officer taken off of life support
Officer Raven Naylor with the Laurel Police Department was arrested for driving under the...
Laurel police chief responds to LPD officer DUI arrest

Latest News

The first responding fire apparatus and personnel found a wood-framed, single-family home fully...
Monday afternoon fire engulfs home, damages property in Jones Co.
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg's Charity Ball is taking place Oct. 21.
Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg’s Charity Ball coming up
Jackson water crisis sparks march, rally outside governor’s mansion
6pm Headlines 10/10
6pm Headlines 10/10