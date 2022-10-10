Worship service held as lead-up to Carey inauguration

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An inaugural worship service was held Sunday night for William Carey University President Ben Burnett.

The service included several sings performed by the William Carey University Worship Choir and Band, as well as scripture readings, a sermon and benediction.

Many students, faculty and alumni came out in a show of support for the new president.

“Most importantly, our students were in attendance (Sunday night),” Burnett said, ”with o 150-piece Worship Choir and Band, which was amazing.

“So, we wanted to begin by doing what we think is the core of William Carey University, and that’s worshiping God.”

The service at Hardy Street Baptist Church was put together as a lead-up to the inaugural ceremony, which is happening Monday morning.

