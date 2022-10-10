William Carey Inaugural Ceremony: Welcoming Dr. Ben Burnett

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Monday, Oct. 10, William Carey University officially welcomed its 10th president, Dr. Ben Burnett, during its inaugural ceremony.

Burnett said he was thankful to share this special day with those who mean the most - family, friends, faculty, staff and students.

“I get to share it with my family from all over who had driven in today, friends I haven’t seen in decades who are here, but really the important guests, the faculty, the staff and the students who are here to take part in it and to signify the beginning of the journey together,” said Burnett.

Kaylin Easterling, a student at WCU, said she believes Burnett is the right man for the job.

“It kinda feels official now,” said Easterling. “He has already made a big presence on campus in listening to the student body, and we are excited to have him. He is really active on campus. He walks by a lot, he is approachable to the student body, and we feel he will be a great fit with us.”

Burnett said the most enjoyable aspect of being president so far is talking to the students.

“Every day that I wake up, I’m excited to speak to them in the cafeteria, support them in their music and theater and athletic events but then to just spend time with them and to hear from them on what we need to do better,” said Burnett.

In addition to the university, the city of Hattiesburg also welcomed the new Carey leader.

“We will all know God has indeed helped all of us through your leadership, your character and your vision,” said Mayor Toby Barker. “Congratulations, president Burnett!”

Burnett started his new position with William Carey on August 16th.

