William Carey celebrates alumni with Carey Rally

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Once a Crusader, always a Crusader.

William Carey University welcomed alumni back for a day of fun with the ‘Celebrate Carey Rally,’ an afternoon with food, music, games and door prizes.

“It is so great to see our alums come out,” said Pam Shearer, William Carey director of alumni engagement.

“We have alums that graduated last year and we have alums that graduated in 1964 that are here at this event Sunday. I love seeing each and every one of them and getting to speak to them.”

Established in the 1890s, WCU has alumni of all ages. For the alum who have not been on campus recently, they had a chance to see all of the improvements over the years.

“Carey was a great experience for me,” said WCU alumni Billy Russell, Class of 1980. “Carey has always had a special place in my heart.”

New WCU President Ben Burnett wanted to work on alumni engagement within his first 100 days in office.

He wanted to make sure that the university always shows its support to the students who’ve walked the halls at WCU.

“I appreciate Dr. Burnett’s leadership so much in making alumni engagement a priority, and we intend to continue in that vein,” said Shearer.

Burnett’s official inauguration will occur at 10 a.m. Monday.

